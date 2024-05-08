Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated last week that May (elbow) is getting close to throwing off a mound, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

May has been rehabbing from the right flexor tendon and UCL reconstruction revision surgery he underwent last July, and advancing to mound work will be a major step in his recovery. The right-hander has had two elbow surgeries in the past three years, so the organization is likely to be conservative in setting a timeline for his eventual return to game action. If his rehab continues to go smoothly, May could be ready to join Los Angeles sometime after the All-Star break, though there's no guarantee that the Dodgers will let him throw in big-league games this season.