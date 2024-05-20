May (elbow) has started throwing off a mound at the Dodgers' team facility in Arizona, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

May has been slowly working his way back from the surgery underwent on his right flexor tendon and UCL in July. The right-hander will progressively increase his workload on the mound before he'll likely throw live batting practice and ultimately go on an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The organization will likely be especially cautious in their approach to May's recovery and his return to the majors is currently projected to come around the All-Star break.