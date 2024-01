May agreed to a one-year, $2.135 million deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

May had UCL reconstruction surgery in July of 2023 that was expected to sideline him for a year, so he could potentially return in the second half this season. The 26-year-old righty has a career 3.10 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, but he has made just 34 starts in five seasons due to multiple arm injuries.