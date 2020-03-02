Dodgers' Dustin May: Yet to resume throwing
May (side) still isn't throwing and has no set return date, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
May participated in a long-toss session last week but didn't feel great and was subsequently shut down. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that there has been "a little bit of improvement" in May's recovery but did not indicate when he'll resume throwing. The right-hander has not thrown from a mound since the first day of spring camp.
