The Dodgers didn't include Floro on their 28-man roster for the wild-card series with the Brewers that begins Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Los Angeles is likely banking on Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw to work deep into their starts in the first two games of the series, lessening the need to keep Floro on the roster as a low-leverage reliever. Floro still earned a spot on the Dodgers' taxi squad, so he could be an option to join the roster later in the postseason.