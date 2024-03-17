Floro (shoulder) gave up one earned run on two hits over one inning of relief Saturday in the Nationals' 8-5 loss to the Cardinals in Grapefruit League play.

Floro was finally cleared to make his spring debut Saturday after he was shut down in late February shortly after reporting to camp when he experienced shoulder tightness. He was able to resume throwing a few days later, and after checking out fine during a recent live batting practice session, Floro received the green light to pitch in games. Floro will likely need only a few more Grapefruit League appearances to get himself ready for Opening Day, when he's expected to fill a middle-innings role out of the Washington bullpen.