Floro experienced tightness in his shoulder Saturday and will be shut down for a few days, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Neither Floro nor the Nationals are too concerned about his shoulder since Floro said he's dealt with similar tightness multiple times before during past springs. Still, the Nats will err on the side of caution and rest Floro, but the 33-year-old reliever's status for Opening Day shouldn't be affected.