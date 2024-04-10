Floro worked a perfect seventh inning without a walk or a strikeout Tuesday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Giants.

The veteran right-hander has been busy to begin the season. Floro has appeared in six of the Nationals' first 11 games, posting a 1.50 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through six innings. While he has closing experience from his Miami days, Floro doesn't seem to be part of Washington's highest-leverage crew, but he could move into amore prominent bullpen role if he continues getting results.