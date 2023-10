The Twins released Floro on Sept. 29.

Floro was able to get a head start on his offseason after he went unclaimed off waivers when the Twins designated him for assignment Sept. 26. Between stops with Miami and Minnesota in 2023, Floro notched seven saves, nine holds and five wins and struck out more than a batter per inning, but he also accrued an underwhelming 4.76 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 62 appearances.