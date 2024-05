Floro worked a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Wednesday to record his sixth hold of the season in a win over Atlanta.

The veteran right-hander saw a 20-appearance scoreless streak end May 26 against the Mariners, but Floro has overall been a key part of the Nationals' bullpen this season. Through 27 innings, he sports a 1.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB, and he's been the team's most reliable reliever behind the high-leverage duo of Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey.