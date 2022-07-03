Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Alvarez got into 14 games in June, but he slashed a meager .160/.154/.314 while registering a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over 27 plate appearances. He logged much of his time in the outfield while with the Dodgers, and his opportunity there was likely to end with Mookie Betts (ribs) returning from the injured list Sunday. Alvarez had also lost time recently to Trayce Thompson, who has played well since being acquired by the Dodgers on June 20.