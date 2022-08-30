The Dodgers designated Alvarez for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction clears a 40-man roster spot for reliever Heath Hembree, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City in advance of Tuesday's contest with the Mets. After being demoted to Triple-A on July 3, the 32-year-old Alvarez appeared in just four games before landing on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list due to an unspecified issue. He hasn't played since July 12 and is without a clear timeline for returning to action at Triple-A.