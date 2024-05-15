The Dodgers selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he's starting Wednesday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander signed with the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee during the offseason and will now receive his first look with the big-league club. Hernandez has covered at least five frames in each of his previous five starts at Triple-A and posted a 2.45 ERA during that stretch, but he may not last that long Wednesday with Los Angeles expected to have a bullpen game. Ryan Yarbrough and Eduardo Salazar -- who was promoted Wednesday -- are also in the mix to see bulk innings.