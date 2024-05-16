Hernandez (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Giants, covering six innings and striking out three while allowing three earned runs on four hits and one walk.

After being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, Hernandez held his own in his first start with the Dodgers, retiring seven of the first nine batters he faced before being tagged for two runs on a Mike Yastrzemski home run in the bottom of the third. The right-hander would allow another run on a Heliot Ramos double in the sixth but was still able to get through the frame and log a quality start in his debut. Hernandez produced 10 swinging strikes on the night and certainly made a case for more innings at the big-league level, though manager Dave Roberts said after the game that the right-hander will serve as a long-relief option out of the bullpen in the near term, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.