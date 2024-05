The Dodgers designated Hernandez for assignment Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez will be pushed off the Dodgers' roster in order to make room for Evan Phillips (hamstring), who was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old Hernandez struggled heavily upon joining the big-league club May 15, allowing nine earned runs in just 9.2 innings of work. Despite his problems in the majors, other teams may be willing to take a chance on him based on his 2.83 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in Triple-A.