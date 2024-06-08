Hernandez signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Saturday.

Hernandez elected to become a free agent after being pushed off the Dodgers' 40-man roster, and he'll now look to carve out a role for himself in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old righty has given up nine runs in 9.2 innings this season. He worked primarily as a reliever during his brief stint with the Dodgers, but he will likely serve as a starter for a Brewers team that has dealt with a plethora of injuries to its rotation. In order to make room for Hernandez, James Meeker was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and DL Hall (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL.