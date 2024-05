Hernandez gave up two earned runs on two hits over an inning of relief in Monday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

After being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City last Wednesday, Hernandez ended up starting in the Dodgers' series finale in San Francisco, covering six innings while giving up three earned runs in a losing effort. With an off day coming up Thursday, the Dodgers weren't in need of an additional starter this week, so Hernandez shifted to the bullpen. He'll likely work mostly in lower-leverage spots while he remains up with the Dodgers.