Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back with team, starting at shortstop
Hernandez has rejoined the Dodgers and is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Monday against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hernandez is back with the Dodgers after missing their weekend series against the Nationals while attending to a family matter. While the utility man is starting at shortstop in his return to the lineup, he's expected to start in left field against left-handed pitchers down the stretch.
