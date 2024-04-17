Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Hernandez took Patrick Corbin deep to center field in the fifth to add on to the Dodgers lead. That was his first home run and first extra-base hit of the season, as he's been scuffling at the plate early on, slashing just .200/.233/.275 with four RBI, two runs and a 2:10 BB:K in 43 plate appearances.