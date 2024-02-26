Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Monday that Hernandez (groin) is expected to be on the active roster for the team's March 20-21 series against the Padres in South Korea, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez had double hernia surgery in October and is now getting a late start to camp after signing with the Dodgers on Monday. However, the team still anticipates the utility player having enough time to ramp up for its early series overseas. Hernandez should see plenty of starts against left-handed pitching for the Dodgers this season.