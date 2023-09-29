Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 14-5 loss to the Rockies.

Hernandez had gone 15 games without a homer entering Thursday. The utility man gave the Dodgers a short-lived 3-1 lead with his second-inning blast. He's hitting .283 (17-for-60) in September and .269 since he joined the Dodgers in a trade from the Red Sox. Between the two teams this year, he's at a .239/.292/.354 slash line with 10 homers, 58 RBI, 56 runs scored and four stolen bases over 138 contests.