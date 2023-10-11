Hernandez is playing center field and batting seventh Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS at Arizona.

Hernandez hit an RBI single off the bench in Monday's Game 2 loss and will now get the nod over James Outman in Game 3 as the Dodgers look to avoid being swept by the Diamondbacks. Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double and a homer against Game 3 starter Brandon Pfaadt during the regular season.