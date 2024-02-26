Hernandez (groin) signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Monday.

Multiple reports had a deal being close and Hernandez confirmed himself on his X account that it's done. The Dodgers suddenly had a need for a right-handed hitting outfielder after trading Margot and Hernandez can fit that bill along with offering infield protection, as well. He had just a .599 OPS in 86 games for the Red Sox last season but finished much stronger with the Dodgers in posting a .731 OPS in 54 contests. Hernandez underwent double-hernia surgery in October but is expected to be healthy when he reports to spring training.