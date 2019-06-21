Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Swipes two bases

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and scored twice in Thursday's victory over San Francisco.

Speed is not usually Hernandez's forte -- he had stolen only eight bases in 581 career games coming into Thursday -- but he picked the pocket of Madison Bumgarner twice in the first inning after being hit by a pitch to lead off the game and proceeded to score the game's first run on a Max Muncy single. He later came around to score the Dodgers' sixth run after a single in the fourth inning -- only his 10th hit in 59 at-bats in June. For the season, Hernandez is slashing a meager .210/.282/.382, though he has contributed in the power department with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.