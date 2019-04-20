Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Back from IL
The Dodgers activated Ryu (groin) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers.
With Ryu back from the IL, the Dodgers will shift Julio Urias back to the bullpen to clear a rotation spot for the lefty. Though Ryu has received a clean bill of health after the recent bout with the groin issue, he might not make for the most comfortable option in DFS and season-long leagues with daily moves while facing a tough Brewers offense at hitter-friendly Miller Park.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Role for weekend series uncertain•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Slated for side session•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws from flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Groin feeling better already•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start