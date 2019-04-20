Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Back from IL

The Dodgers activated Ryu (groin) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers.

With Ryu back from the IL, the Dodgers will shift Julio Urias back to the bullpen to clear a rotation spot for the lefty. Though Ryu has received a clean bill of health after the recent bout with the groin issue, he might not make for the most comfortable option in DFS and season-long leagues with daily moves while facing a tough Brewers offense at hitter-friendly Miller Park.