Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Participates in throwing session

Ryu (groin) tossed 25 pitches from a mound Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ryu remains on the disabled list since suffering a groin strain May 2 against Arizona, although he continues to make progress. An exact timetable for his return is yet to be determined, but he's expected to be activated off the 60-day DL sometime during the second half of the season.

