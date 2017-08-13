Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scoreless streak ends
Ryu gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings Saturday against the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.
After back-to-back seven-inning starts where Ryu did not allow a run and struck out at least seven in each start, he came back to earth a little, despite facing a pretty weak Padres lineup. He was able to avoid a big inning, but the Padres tagged him for a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Ryu struggled with efficiency, needing 108 pitches (68 strikes) to get through five frames. His next start will come next weekend in Detroit.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dazzles against Mets on Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rusty in first start off DL•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Reinstated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed for Monday start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Returning to rotation Monday or Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...