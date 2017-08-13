Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scoreless streak ends

Ryu gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings Saturday against the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

After back-to-back seven-inning starts where Ryu did not allow a run and struck out at least seven in each start, he came back to earth a little, despite facing a pretty weak Padres lineup. He was able to avoid a big inning, but the Padres tagged him for a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Ryu struggled with efficiency, needing 108 pitches (68 strikes) to get through five frames. His next start will come next weekend in Detroit.