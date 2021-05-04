Updating a previous report, the Dodgers won't select Pazos' contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After designating Mike Kickham for assignment Monday, the Dodgers initially planned to replace him on the 40-man and 26-man rosters with Pazos, but the team never made the transaction official after Monday's series opener with the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather. Los Angeles has now elected to replace Kickham on the active roster with catcher Keibert Ruiz, but Pazos could still get a call-up ahead of the second game of Tuesday's twin bill if Los Angeles elects to designate him as its 27th man.