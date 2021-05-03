Pazos' contract was selected by the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pazos failed to crack the big-league roster after joining the team as a non-roster invitee, but he'll get his chance fairly early in the season. The 29-year-old lefty owns a career 3.95 ERA but gave up 10 runs in just 5.1 innings last season.
