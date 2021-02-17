Pazos will attend the Dodgers' big-league spring training camp, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Pazos signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in December and will now get a chance to showcase his talent during the spring. The southpaw hurled 5.1 innings for Colorado last season, allowing 10 earned runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out only one batter. His best big-league season was with the Mariners in 2018, when he posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 50 innings while racking up 19 holds.
More News
-
Dodgers' James Pazos: Inks minor-league pact with Dodgers•
-
Rockies' James Pazos: Passes through waivers unclaimed•
-
Rockies' James Pazos: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' James Pazos: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Rockies' James Pazos: Recalled by Colorado•
-
Rockies' James Pazos: Moves to alternate site•