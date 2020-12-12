Pazos signed a minor-league contract with the Ddogers on Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Pazos was outrighted at the beginning of October after being designated for assignment by the Rockies. He'll leave the organization in favor of the Dodgers, and he'll work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training. Pazos made six relief appearances for Colorado in 2020, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings.
