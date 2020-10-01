The Rockies outrighted Pazos off their 40-man roster Wednesday.
Pazos was dropped from the roster Monday after he gave up 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks over 5.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen during the 2020 season. Since none of baseball's other 29 teams were willing to scoop him up off waivers, Pazos will remain a part of the Rockies' organization heading into the offseason.
