Pederson (side/hip) will play five innings in a minor-league game Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson has been slowed by soreness in his side and hip since early in camp. He's cutting things somewhat close to be ready by the start of the regular season. The Dodgers are deep enough that they can afford to treat him carefully and send him on a brief trip to the injured list if necessary, though they haven't officially indicated that they plan on doing so.

