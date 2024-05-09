Pederson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over Cincinnati.

Pederson opened the scoring with a solo shot off Hunter Greene in the first inning, his fourth long ball of the year. Pederson had gone just 2-for-15 in four games coming into Thursday's contest. He's still slashing a solid .302/.415/.535 with 15 runs scored and eight RBI through 33 games this season as Arizona's primary DH against right-handed pitching.