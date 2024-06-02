Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Pederson will end up hitting the bench for the final two games of the series while the Mets brought left-handed starters to the hill Saturday (Sean Manaea) and Sunday (Jose Quintana). With Pederson out of the lineup, Eugenio Suarez will get a day off in the field and will serve as Arizona's designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Idle against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Clubs insurance homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Perfect day at plate•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Scratched Friday•