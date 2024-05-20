Pederson went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Pederson opened up the scoring with an RBI-double in the first inning and then plated another run the following frame. He's now got three games with at least three hits this month and has six hits over his last five games. Though he's strictly been platooning against righties, Pederson has been affective when in the lineup, slashing .317/.421/.558 with five homers, 12 RBI, 16 runs and a 15:30 BB:K in 127 plate appearances.