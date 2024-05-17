Pederson was scratched from Arizona's lineup ahead of Friday's game versus the Tigers.
It's unclear why Pederson was taken out of the lineup, but the D-backs should offer more information in the near future. In the meantime, Randal Grichuk will serve as Arizona's DH while Jake McCarthy fills the opening in right field, batting seventh.
