Pederson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Pederson will head to the bench while southpaw Andrew Abbott toes the rubber for Cincinnati. Blaze Alexander will fill in for Pederson as Arizona's designated hitter.
