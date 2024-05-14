Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Pederson has gone 11-for-35 (.314) with three homers and a 2:14 BB:K over 11 games in May. The slugger is up to five homers, nine RBI, 16 runs scored and a .298/.414/.543 slash line through 117 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. The 32-year-old has started the year well, but his strict platoon role likely means his 30-homer campaigns of yesteryear are unlikely to return.