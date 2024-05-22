Pederson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

A half inning after the Dodgers crept within a run in the bottom of the sixth, Pederson connected on a slider for a three-run home run to give the Diamondbacks breathing room. It was the sixth homer of the season for Pederson, who also picked up his 500th career RBI with the blast (501 RBI over 11 MLB seasons). Pederson has delivered at least one run in four consecutive games (seven RBI total) and is up to 16 through 42 games.