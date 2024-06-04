Pederson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
It's Arizona's fourth straight game against a left-handed starting pitcher, and Pederson will end up having started just one of those contests. The veteran slugger is mired in a 4-for-23 slump over his past eight games. Blaze Alexander will bat eighth as the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Idle against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Clubs insurance homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Perfect day at plate•