Pederson went 2-for-4 with a homer, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Pederson collected his fourth steal, marking the most he's had in a season since 2017 (his career-high is six, set in 2016). The veteran lefty bat flashed his power too, tattooing a 425-foot solo homer off Michael Soroka in the seventh for the Diamondbacks' final run of the evening. The 32-year-old Pederson has found new life in Arizona, slashing .291/.387/.521 over 197 plate appearances with nine homers, 24 runs scored and 30 RBI this season.