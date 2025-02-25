Pederson started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against the White Sox.

Most of Pederson's activity came during the Rangers' nine-run first inning. Batting second in the lineup, he walked and scored Texas' second run then finished the scoring with his home run. The Rangers made it a goal to add power to the lineup in the offseason and added Pederson (23 homers in 2024) and Jake Burger (29 homers). Pederson should mostly serve as the DH against right-handers but could also spell Burger at first base.