Pederson went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Padres.

Pederson went 0-for-12 with two walks and six strikeouts over his first four games in June, though a run of opposing left-handed starters has limited his playing time this month. He was able to find some success against San Diego right-hander Michael King in Friday's contest, which also saw Pederson earn his third steal of the season and second in his last six games. The designated hitter is at a .290/.390/.510 slash line with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 doubles over 53 contests in his usual strong-side platoon role.