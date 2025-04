Pederson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss the Giants.

Pederson's bat has shown recent life. He's gone 4-for-11 over his last five games and inched his average to .101. Pederson's not the only member of the team that's struggled to produce; the Rangers rank dead last in MLB with 86 runs over 28 games.