Pederson went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Pederson singled home a run in the fifth inning to increase the Rangers' lead to 2-0. Incredibly, it was the first RBI of the season for Pederson, who has mostly batted third for the Rangers. After enduring an 0-for-41 stretch, Pederson has two hits and over his last six at-bats.