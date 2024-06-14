Pederson went 2-for-5 with a walk, a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 11-1 over the Angels.

Pederson was responsible for Arizona's final five runs, belting a grand slam in the seventh inning then singling in the final run an inning later. The homer was the first in 10 games for Pederson, who entered on a 4-for-27 (.148) run over the previous nine contests.