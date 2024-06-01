Pederson isn't in Arizona's lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Pederson will retreat to the dugout Saturday as fellow lefty Sean Manaea draws the start on the mound for New York. Ketel Marte will fill in as the D-backs' DH while Blaze Alexander starts at second base.
