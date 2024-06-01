Pederson went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Pederson knocked an RBI single during Arizona's three-run first inning before hammering a three-run shot in the ninth. It was his seventh home run of the year and fifth in his last 20 games. During that stretch, he's slashing .317/.379/.617 with 15 RBI and 24 punchouts. Pederson currently owns an impressive .952 OPS with 17 extra-base hits through 156 plate appearances.