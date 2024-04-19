Pederson isn't in Arizona's lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Left-hander Blake Snell will toe the slab for San Francisco, so the lefty-hitting Pederson will take a seat Friday. Blaze Alexander will fill in as the Snakes' designated hitter while Kevin Newman starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
